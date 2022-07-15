FREE Summer Sampler Classes at CAN-NC

Summer Sampler (50+, younger friend/family member welcome)

Creative Aging Network-NC is offering a wide variety of programs on our campus this summer for aging adults. Registrants are welcome to bring a friend or family member who is younger. We use creativity as a means to teach new skills, reduce stress, build social connections, and improve well-being. Come sample our classes in movement, painting, printmaking, poetry and more. Thanks to a grant from Tannenbaum-Sternberger Foundation, we are able to offer these classes FREE to ensure those with limited income have no barrier to participation. Registration is required and donations are always appreciated. Click here to learn more.

Lia Miller, Executive Director

lia@can-nc.org

336-303-9963