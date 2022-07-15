    Add a free listing
    0
    Add a free listing

    FREE Summer Sampler Classes at CAN-NC

    CAN-NC

    • July 15, 2022 - August 27, 2022
    • Creative Aging Network-NC
    • Website
    Tickets/Registration
    Description

    Summer Sampler (50+, younger friend/family member welcome)

    Creative Aging Network-NC is offering a wide variety of programs on our campus this summer for aging adults. Registrants are welcome to bring a friend or family member who is younger. We use creativity as a means to teach new skills, reduce stress, build social connections, and improve well-being. Come sample our classes in movement, painting, printmaking, poetry and more. Thanks to a grant from Tannenbaum-Sternberger Foundation, we are able to offer these classes FREE to ensure those with limited income have no barrier to participation. Registration is required and donations are always appreciated. Click here to learn more.

    Lia Miller, Executive Director

    lia@can-nc.org

    336-303-9963

    Upcoming Dates
    Details
    • Free
    • In-person
    • Adults
    Phone Number
    • 336-303-9963
    Venue

    Creative Aging Network-NC

    Location

    • 2400 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, North Carolina 27405, United States

      Get Directions
    Contact Form

      Identifies as:
      Categories
    • No comments yet.
      • Add a review

      Leave a Reply ·

        You May Also Be Interested In