    First Friday @ The Greensboro Cultural Center

    See, shop, create, explore

    • April 1, 2022 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
    • Greensboro Cultural Center
    Description

    First Friday is back at the Greensboro Cultural Center.

    Join us on the 1st Friday of the the month from 6-9 pm for live performances, open galleries, and creative activities from our partners, including a chance to win prizes.

    This is a perfect time to see, shop, create, and explore Greensboro's hub for creativity.

    Upcoming Dates
    Details
    • Free
    • In-person
    • All ages
    Phone Number
    • 336-373-2026
    Venue

    Greensboro Cultural Center

    Location : 200 North Davie Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

    200 North Davie Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

