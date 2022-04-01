First Friday @ The Greensboro Cultural Center

Venue
Greensboro Cultural Center
First Friday is back at the Greensboro Cultural Center.
Join us on the 1st Friday of the the month from 6-9 pm for live performances, open galleries, and creative activities from our partners, including a chance to win prizes.
This is a perfect time to see, shop, create, and explore Greensboro's hub for creativity.
Greensboro Cultural Center
200 North Davie Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States
