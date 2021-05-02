Family First: Terrarium Workshop

As seen in Cross Pollination: Heade, Cole, Church, and Our Contemporary Moment, artist Paula Hayes created terraria as a way of bringing nature inside. In this workshop with Reynolda Gardens, you can create your own mini-terrarium and a figurine to inhabit it.



The Family First workshops begin at 2 p.m. the first Sunday of each month for children in grades 1 through 6 accompanied by an adult. Art materials and a family pass to visit the Museum at another time will be provided. This workshop will take place outdoors in front of Reynolda.