Family First: Terrarium Workshop

Venue
Reynolda House Museum of American Art
As seen in Cross Pollination: Heade, Cole, Church, and Our Contemporary Moment, artist Paula Hayes created terraria as a way of bringing nature inside. In this workshop with Reynolda Gardens, you can create your own mini-terrarium and a figurine to inhabit it.
The Family First workshops begin at 2 p.m. the first Sunday of each month for children in grades 1 through 6 accompanied by an adult. Art materials and a family pass to visit the Museum at another time will be provided. This workshop will take place outdoors in front of Reynolda.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art
2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27106, United States
Leave a Reply ·
You must be logged in to post a comment.