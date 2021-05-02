    Add a free listing
    Family First: Terrarium Workshop

    • May 2, 2021 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
    • In-person
    As seen in Cross Pollination: Heade, Cole, Church, and Our Contemporary Moment, artist Paula Hayes created terraria as a way of bringing nature inside. In this workshop with Reynolda Gardens, you can create your own mini-terrarium and a figurine to inhabit it.

    The Family First workshops begin at 2 p.m. the first Sunday of each month for children in grades 1 through 6 accompanied by an adult. Art materials and a family pass to visit the Museum at another time will be provided. This workshop will take place outdoors in front of Reynolda.

    • All ages
    • $25.00
    • 3367585150
    Reynolda House Museum of American Art

    Location : 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27106, United States

