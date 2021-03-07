Family First: Flip Book Workshop

Venue
Reynolda House Museum of American Art
Are you interested in animation and making drawings move? As artist Juan Fontanive took inspiration from 18th- and 19th-century artists’ drawings of hummingbirds, we will take inspiration from his clockwork Ornithology series to create our own story through pages of illustrations.
The two-hour Family First workshops begin at 2 p.m. the first Sunday of each month for children in grades 1 through 6 accompanied by an adult. Art materials and a family pass to visit the Museum at another time will be provided. This workshop will take place outdoors in front of Reynolda.
2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27106, United States
