Endangered: Jonathan Vizcuña's GROW Residency

GROW (Greensboro Residency for Original Works), managed by Creative Greensboro, the City’s office of arts and culture, is an open flex space for Guilford County-based creative individuals and organizations to produce new and original works that encourage visitation and engagement by the public.

Jonathan Vizcuna will begin his GROW residency with Creative Greensboro at the Greensboro Cultural Center on July 23. Vizcuna, in partnership with Casa Azul of Greensboro, presents Endangered, a work focused on the wonder and fragility of life on Earth. The residency goes through August 15.

The installation includes sculptural works, visual projections, and organic audio effects to create a tri-dimensional experience. Spanning 200 years, the exhibition reflects the vital relationship between art and natural science. It also highlights art’s pivotal contribution to the legacy of nature conservation, which is now threatened. Vizcuna’s residency will also offer four workshops on the process of making sculptures.