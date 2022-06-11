    Add a free listing
    Eleventh Annual GAMGA Con

    • June 11, 2022 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
    • Greensboro Central Library
    • Website
    Description

    Gamga Con is back! It is a free anime, manga and graphic novel convention sponsored by the Greensboro Public Library to promote literacy for teens and young adults. Suit up for the CosPlay contest that will be held from 2 – 3 pm with awards afterward. Lots of fun for all ages including a STEM petting zoo, Manga Browsing Corral, Atari competition, trivia, speed drawing competition, and other activities. For more information, contact Tanika Martin.

    Details
    • Free
    • In-person
    • All ages
    Phone Number
    • 336-373-3617
    Venue

    Greensboro Central Library

    Location

    • 219 North Church Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

    Contact Form

