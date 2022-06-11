Eleventh Annual GAMGA Con

Gamga Con is back! It is a free anime, manga and graphic novel convention sponsored by the Greensboro Public Library to promote literacy for teens and young adults. Suit up for the CosPlay contest that will be held from 2 – 3 pm with awards afterward. Lots of fun for all ages including a STEM petting zoo, Manga Browsing Corral, Atari competition, trivia, speed drawing competition, and other activities. For more information, contact Tanika Martin.