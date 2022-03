For years, The Center for Visual Artists has been the place for creative kiddos to come to day camp each summer. Students from across town gather to explore, create, and have fun in our classrooms and the open spaces and parks around the Greensboro Cultural Center.

Top-notch art instructors with experience teaching

An organized curriculum for each camp, including art AND art history

The ability to explore our gallery and others in the Cultural Center

Fun downtown Greensboro location, with easy access to open spaces like LeBauer Park

Full-day options, plus early bird and members only discounts

Week 2 Schedule