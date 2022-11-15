Creative Studio with Jennifer Donley

Join local mixed media artist, Jennifer Donley, for a monthly “Creative Studio” workshop. This workshop will focus on different media and techniques each month always drawing on nature for subject matter and inspiration. Supplies are furnished so just bring your creativity and willingness to try something new! All levels are welcome.

“Creative Studio 3”

Tuesday, November 15th, from 9:30-12:00pm.

Working large to create small works. Join teaching artist Jennifer Donley as she teaches her practice to create abstract small works. Participants will indulge their own creativity with a variety of media while learning this spontaneous art practice.