    Add a free listing
    0
    Add a free listing

    Creative Studio with Jennifer Donley

    • November 15, 2022 9:30 am - 12:00 pm
    • Creative Aging Network-NC
    • Website
    Tickets/Registration
    Description
    Join local mixed media artist, Jennifer Donley, for a monthly “Creative Studio” workshop. This workshop will focus on different media and techniques each month always drawing on nature for subject matter and inspiration. Supplies are furnished so just bring your creativity and willingness to try something new! All levels are welcome.
    “Creative Studio 3”
    Tuesday, November 15th, from 9:30-12:00pm.
    Working large to create small works. Join teaching artist Jennifer Donley as she teaches her practice to create abstract small works. Participants will indulge their own creativity with a variety of media while learning this spontaneous art practice.
    Register at https://form.jotform.com/222333986827163
    Upcoming Dates
    Details
    Phone Number
    • 336-303-9963
    Venue

    Creative Aging Network-NC

    Location

    • 2400 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, North Carolina 27405, United States

      Get Directions
    Contact Form

      Identifies as:
      Categories
    • No comments yet.
      • Add a review

      Leave a Reply ·

        You May Also Be Interested In