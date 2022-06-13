    Add a free listing
    Creative Inventors of the Imagination.

    Creative Reuse Art Camp

    • June 13, 2022 9:00 am - June 17, 2022 9:00 am
    • Reconsidered Goods
    Description

    This camp is for makers who are curious to ask questions about the world around them, to explore, discover, and play with an inventive way of making a work of art. Each day students will learn about a contemporary artist’s work inspired by the creative reuse, free-flow process. Students will explore how to use their imagination to create their own world and artwork while learning the elements of color, shape, texture, contrast, repetition, and form.

    • (336) 763-5041
    Venue

    Reconsidered Goods

    Location : 4118 Spring Garden Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27407, United States

