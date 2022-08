Come join RG's Education Director, Tamra Hunt on August 7th from 12:30-4:30 for Crafternoon. For this month's craft activity, we will be using recycled paper to make rolled paper crafts. Using a multitude of different types of recycled paper, from magazines, and newspapers, bring your junk mail, envelopes, and much more we will turn that paper into awesome rolled paper bowls, rolled paper frames, rolled paper mobile, and more. Bring your family or just yourself for a Funday, Sunday Crafternoon!

Look under our FB events for RSVP and please spread the word! $10 per person.