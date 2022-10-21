    Add a free listing
    Community Art Show Receptions!

    50+ Community Art Exhibition

    • October 21, 2022
    • Creative Aging Network-NC
    • Free
    Description
    Join us for 2 Opening Receptions for the Community Art Show at Creative Aging Network-NC (2400 Summit Ave, Greensboro, NC 27405). Friday, October 21st from 5:00-8:00pm and Saturday, October 22nd from 10:00am - 2:00pm.
    25 artists (50 and over) in the Triad will come together for a group exhibition on our campus. 2-D and 3-D art will be on view and available for purchase. Light refreshments and hors d'oeuvres.
    Please RSVP at https://form.jotform.com/222784781418162.
    Phone Number
    • 336-303-9963
    Creative Aging Network-NC

    • 2400 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, North Carolina 27405, United States

