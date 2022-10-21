Community Art Show Receptions!

Join us for 2 Opening Receptions for the Community Art Show at Creative Aging Network-NC (2400 Summit Ave, Greensboro, NC 27405). Friday, October 21st from 5:00-8:00pm and Saturday, October 22nd from 10:00am - 2:00pm.



Please RSVP at 25 artists (50 and over) in the Triad will come together for a group exhibition on our campus. 2-D and 3-D art will be on view and available for purchase. Light refreshments and hors d'oeuvres.Please RSVP at https://form.jotform.com/222784781418162