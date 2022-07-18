    Add a free listing
    Cardboard Creations

    Creative Reuse Art Camp

    • July 18, 2022 9:00 am - July 22, 2022 9:00 am
    • Reconsidered Goods
    Turn a plain cardboard box into a work of art! This camp's design is to create art out of collected reusable materials, such as cardboard boxes, tissue boxes, toilet paper, paper towel rolls, and flat sheets of cardboard. Students will learn the technique of how to create, build, and sculpt out of cardboard and other mediums to explore the basics of 2D relief art, and 3D art. Students will work individually and collaboratively to create artwork big and small throughout the week.

    • In-person
    • Kids
    • (336) 763-5041
    Reconsidered Goods

    Location : 4118 Spring Garden Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27407, United States

