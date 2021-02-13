Create your own 24" x 24" barn quilt! Educator and instructor Beth Ball is hosting barn quilt painting classes to benefit Alamance Arts. Cost is $50 per person, including all materials. Barn quilts are created on pre-primed plywood and can be hung inside or outside. Choose your own pattern and color choices (see pattern options here) and learn how to draft the pattern onto the plywood. All paints are latex based. Please call Alamance Arts to make your reservation and payment at 336-226-4495. Class is limited to 10 people and will be located at the Maple Street Center in downtown Graham.