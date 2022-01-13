    Add a free listing
    Artists Showcase: "The Colors of Winter"

    Memories and emotions of the winter season

    • January 13, 2022 12:00 am - March 4, 2022 4:30 pm
    • Welborn Gallery
    Description

    Yadkin Arts Council’s Artist Member showcase titled “The Colors of Winter.” The theme of the show is inspired by the artists’ memories and the emotions the winter season evokes, and the colors associated with these reflections.

    Hours:
    The gallery is open from 9:30 am - 4:30 pm Monday through Friday, or come by as early as 7:30 and access the gallery from the bistro.

    An Artist Member is an artist from Yadkin or the surrounding counties who has an interest in producing, selling, teaching, and joining a network of other artists facilitated by the Arts Council staff. In addition to the opportunity to exhibit in the upcoming show in the Welborn Gallery, any local artist is welcome to be a member and can showcase as many mediums as they like on the Red Wall Gallery throughout the year.

    Upcoming Dates
    Details
    • Free
    • In-person
    • All ages
    Tickets/Registration
    • Free
    Phone Number
    • 336.679.2941
    Venue

    Welborn Gallery

    Location : 226 East Main Street, Yadkinville, North Carolina 27055, United States

    226 East Main Street, Yadkinville, North Carolina 27055, United States

      Categories
