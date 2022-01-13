Artists Showcase: "The Colors of Winter"

Yadkin Arts Council’s Artist Member showcase titled “The Colors of Winter.” The theme of the show is inspired by the artists’ memories and the emotions the winter season evokes, and the colors associated with these reflections.

Hours:

The gallery is open from 9:30 am - 4:30 pm Monday through Friday, or come by as early as 7:30 and access the gallery from the bistro.

An Artist Member is an artist from Yadkin or the surrounding counties who has an interest in producing, selling, teaching, and joining a network of other artists facilitated by the Arts Council staff. In addition to the opportunity to exhibit in the upcoming show in the Welborn Gallery, any local artist is welcome to be a member and can showcase as many mediums as they like on the Red Wall Gallery throughout the year.