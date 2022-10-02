    Add a free listing
    0
    Art in the Arboretum

    40 Artists & Entertainment on three stages!

    • October 2, 2022 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
    • Greensboro Arboretum
    • Free
    Description

    Art in the Arboretum is a juried art event that features 35 artists from throughout the region. Vendors will be selling art, including glass, paintings, pottery, mixed media, photography, wood, wearable fiber, jewelry, and more. There will be live entertainment on two stages, honeybee exhibits, gardening activities, Art Bark, and food and beverages available for purchase.

    See a List of Participating Artists

    Download an Event Map

    Musical performers:
    Africa Unplugged, Medicine Men, Sam Frazier & The Side Effects, Brice Street, Penny Smith, Colin Cutler, Jeffrey Dean Foster, The Alley Rabbits, Graymatter.

    Interested in volunteering? Sign up here.

    Details
    • In-person
    • All ages
    Phone Number
    • (336) 373-2199
    Venue

    Greensboro Arboretum

    Location

    • 401 Ashland Drive, Greensboro, North Carolina 27403, United States

