American Roots in Art and Ecology

Explore how art and conservation contribute to our American identity during this virtual panel discussion alongside art historian Maggie Cao, a Wake Forest University biodiversity scholar; local environmental activist Jamie Maier; and a surprise living artist featured in the spring exhibition Cross Pollination: Heade, Cole, Church, and Our Contemporary Movement.

The panelists will foster a deeper understanding of Cross Pollination’s “roots” in American art while simultaneously tackling regional environmental challenges of the twenty-first century. Attendees will have the opportunity to submit questions for a lively panelist discussion following the formal presentation. Support provided by Art Bridges.