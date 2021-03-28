    Add a free listing
    0
    Add a free listing

    American Roots in Art and Ecology

    • March 28, 2021 3:00 pm - 4:30 pm
    • Online
    • Website
    Type of event
    Description

    Explore how art and conservation contribute to our American identity during this virtual panel discussion alongside art historian Maggie Cao, a Wake Forest University biodiversity scholar; local environmental activist Jamie Maier; and a surprise living artist featured in the spring exhibition Cross Pollination: Heade, Cole, Church, and Our Contemporary Movement.

    The panelists will foster a deeper understanding of Cross Pollination’s “roots” in American art while simultaneously tackling regional environmental challenges of the twenty-first century. Attendees will have the opportunity to submit questions for a lively panelist discussion following the formal presentation. Support provided by Art Bridges.

    Upcoming Dates
    Details
    Cost
    • $0.00
    Tickets/Registration
    Phone Number
    • (336) 758-5150
    Venue

    Reynolda House Museum of American Art

    Location : 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27106, United States

    2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27106, United States

    Get Directions
    Contact Form

      Categories
      mood_bad
    • No comments yet.
      • Add a review

      Leave a Reply ·

        You May Also Be Interested In