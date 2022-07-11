    Add a free listing
    All Things Paper Made!

    Creative Reuse Art Camp

    • July 11, 2022 9:00 am - July 15, 2022 9:00 am
    • Reconsidered Goods
    The art of bookmaking and creating handmade paper will introduce students to basic concepts and techniques for making handmade paper and handmade books. Students will learn about measuring, cutting, folding, and tearing paper, as well as dissecting holes to create folded and sewn bindings with both soft and hardcover. Students will use materials that go along with the traditional handmade paper process found around RG as recycled materials including newspapers, magazine paper, construction paper, and more.

    • (336) 763-5041
    Reconsidered Goods

    Location : 4118 Spring Garden Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27407, United States

    4118 Spring Garden Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27407, United States

