All Things Paper Made!

The art of bookmaking and creating handmade paper will introduce students to basic concepts and techniques for making handmade paper and handmade books. Students will learn about measuring, cutting, folding, and tearing paper, as well as dissecting holes to create folded and sewn bindings with both soft and hardcover. Students will use materials that go along with the traditional handmade paper process found around RG as recycled materials including newspapers, magazine paper, construction paper, and more.