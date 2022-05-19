“A New Look at Yadkin County History during the 20th Century” - Opening Reception

The Yadkin Historical Society is partnering up with the Yadkin Arts Council to present a photography exhibit “A New Look at Yadkin County History During the 20th Century” on the Red Wall Gallery May 19 thru June 24, 2022. This exhibition will feature a collection of black and white photographs taken in the early 20th century, approximately from 1910 to 1960. An opening reception to celebrate this look at Yadkin County’s history will be held on Thursday, May 19 from 5-7pm in the Center Bistro at the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center.