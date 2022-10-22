2022 Alamance Artisans Art Extravaganza

Alamance Artisans’ Extravaganza 2022, October 22–23. 2022

Mebane, NC—After a two-year hiatus, art lovers are anticipating the return of Alamance Artisans’ Extravaganza the weekend of October 22–23, 2022, at the Vailtree Event and Conference Center in Haw River. Twenty-one artists will showcase and sell unique and wide-ranging works, including paintings, pastels, pottery, jewelry, photography, sculpture, fiber, mixed media, and wood. The free indoor event offers unequaled gift solutions and irresistible artworks for one’s own home or office. The Vailtree, 1567 Bakatsias Lane, Haw River, is conveniently located beside I-85/I-40 at exit #150, between Mebane and Graham. Browse the hundreds of art choices, enjoy artists’ demonstrations, and enter a raffle for distinctive artworks. Bring family and friends and experience a day of arts and crafts. CDC COVID guidelines observed. Saturday 10 am–6 pm, Sunday noon–5 pm.

Website: https://alamanceartisans.com

FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/AlamanceArtisans

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/alamanceartisans/