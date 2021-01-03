WPAQ 73rd Birthday Celebration

Celebrate 73 years of beloved radio station WPAQ in Mount Airy. Bands will perform in honor of the station's birthday.

In 1948, WPAQ "Merry-Go-Round" debuted as a live radio broadcast. The show is the second longest continuously running live radio broadcast in the nation, behind "The Grand Ole Opry." The weekly live broadcast showcases local, regional and national performers. Among the regional and national performers who've appeared on the show are Tommy Jarrell, Benton Flippen, the Carter Family, Bill and Charlie Monroe, Grandpa Jones, Ralph Stanley, Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs, and Mac Wiseman.