Creative Greensboro presents the New Play Project winner “Wolves of Ravensbruk,” written by Sally Kinka, directed by Todd Fisher and starring Jane Lucas and Cassandra Weston.

As Russian artillery is heard drawing nearer and nearer, seven women in the notorious Ravensbruk Nazi concentration camp struggle to survive long enough to be liberated. They find that the strength of their dedication to each other and their use of the arts as a survival tool may be their saving grace.

Sally Kinka, a Greensboro resident, is a professional playwright, director, performer, storyteller and puppeteer, with a special concentration in drama as therapy. She is also a co-founder of the non-profit performing arts organization, ArtStream and runs a bedside drama and storytelling program at Duke University Hospital’s Pediatric Division of Hematology-Oncology and UNC Hospitals Children’s Specialty Clinic.

The January 14 performance will feature a moderated discussion with the playwright and director. Admission is free with a suggested donation of $10. Audience members must register in advance.