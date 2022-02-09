    Add a free listing
    "Voices of Change" Youth Poetry Project

    • February 9, 2022 6:00 pm
    • Xperience @ Caldcleugh
    • Website
    Local youth ages 10 to 18 are invited to use their voices to write and perform poetry about social justice topics, such as race, gender identity, immigrant status, reentry and the impact of criminal records, and more through “Voices of Change,” a partnership with The Poetry Project and the City of Greensboro’s Human Rights Department. Participants will meet from 6-8 pm at the Xperience @ Caldcleugh at 1700 Orchard St., on February 9, March 2, April 6, May 4 and June 21, and at Revolution Mill, 900 Revolution Mill Dr., on June 29. Masks are required.

    During the workshops, youths will work with members of the various boards and commissions and task forces under the Human Rights Department in having conscious conversations and have an opportunity to ask questions about the various human rights topics. To register or ask questions, email info@thepoetryproject.com.

    • In-person
    • Kids
    • 336-373-2038
    Xperience @ Caldcleugh

    Location : 1700 Orchard Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27406, United States

