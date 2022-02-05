    Add a free listing
    0
    Add a free listing

    Viva la Muerte

    Play music like there’s no tomorrow

    • February 5, 2022 7:30 pm
    • The Crown at The Carolina Theatre
    • Website
    Description

    Viva la Muerte is a Greensboro-based band that has performed all over the country, from Tootsies in Nashville to jazz joints in Harlem, and was voted Best Original Band in the Triad by the readers of YES! Weekly in 2019. After successfully completing $10,000 Kickstarter campaigns for their first two albums, All the Birds and The Eyes of Men, VLM, in 2021, finished recording their third album, Storm Country, with the support of their homegrown fan base. With cameos from artists like Colin Cutler, Tom Troyer of Farewell Friend, and Scott Guberman of Phil and Friends, the new album is, by far, the band's most ambitious work to date. Storm Country drops on February 4th.

    The theatre box office will open 30 minutes prior to show for this event only.

    Ticket Commission: A $3 processing fee will be added to each ticket.

    Upcoming Dates
    Video
    Details
    • In-person
    • Adults
    Tickets/Registration
    Phone Number
    • 336-333-2605
    Venue

    The Crown at The Carolina Theatre

    Location : 310 South Greene Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

    310 South Greene Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

    Get Directions
    Contact Form

      Type of event
    • No comments yet.
      • Add a review

      Leave a Reply ·

        You May Also Be Interested In