Viva la Muerte is a Greensboro-based band that has performed all over the country, from Tootsies in Nashville to jazz joints in Harlem, and was voted Best Original Band in the Triad by the readers of YES! Weekly in 2019. After successfully completing $10,000 Kickstarter campaigns for their first two albums, All the Birds and The Eyes of Men, VLM, in 2021, finished recording their third album, Storm Country, with the support of their homegrown fan base. With cameos from artists like Colin Cutler, Tom Troyer of Farewell Friend, and Scott Guberman of Phil and Friends, the new album is, by far, the band's most ambitious work to date. Storm Country drops on February 4th.

The theatre box office will open 30 minutes prior to show for this event only.

Ticket Commission: A $3 processing fee will be added to each ticket.