Join us for a night of jazz unlike any other you've heard locally, featuring the region's most in-demand brass players backed by some of the most sought after rhythm players in the game. Unheard Project GSO is a collective of the Triad's hottest jazz, gospel, funk, and R&B players bringing the heat to stages across the mid-Atlantic. Opening the show is Daron Loftin Jr., trumpeter and songwriter extraordinaire, bringing his soulful chops to The Crown for this special performance.

Tickets are $10 in advance; $15 at the door.

Ticket Commission: A $3.20 processing fee and NC Sales Tax per ticket

Box Office opens at 7:00pm for this event only.

* * * * * * *

ABOUT THE UNHEARD PROJECT GSO

Unheard Project GSO is a jazz fusion collective of some of the most talented full-time musicians in the Piedmont, performing primarily gospel and groove-based melodic original compositions, virtuosic improvisations, and rearrangements of fan favorites. Unheard Project GSO’s music brings people of different ages, ethnicities, social backgrounds, and tastes together in a celebration of soulful sounds guaranteed to get your head nodding, foot tapping, and face beaming.

ABOUT DARON LOFLIN, JR.

Daron, a native of Wilson, NC and product of the Miles Davis School of Jazz at UNCG, is recognized as one of the premier trumpet players in the area. With a background in hard bop, gospel, funk, and soul, Daron’s music is vibrant, inclusive, and includes a heavy dose of native NC blues and Latin jazz. With originals from his album Lof-Tinge and a sampling of covers from contemporary hip hop and R&B, Daron wows audiences with his improvisational prowess, ear for eccentric rhythms, and flair for upper register flamboyance.