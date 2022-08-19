Venue
The Crown at The Carolina Theatre
Join us for a night of jazz unlike any other you've heard locally, featuring the region's most in-demand brass players backed by some of the most sought after rhythm players in the game. Unheard Project GSO is a collective of the Triad's hottest jazz, gospel, funk, and R&B players bringing the heat to stages across the mid-Atlantic. Opening the show is Daron Loftin Jr., trumpeter and songwriter extraordinaire, bringing his soulful chops to The Crown for this special performance.
Tickets are $10 in advance; $15 at the door.
Ticket Commission: A $3.20 processing fee and NC Sales Tax per ticket
Box Office opens at 7:00pm for this event only.
* * * * * * *
ABOUT THE UNHEARD PROJECT GSO
Unheard Project GSO is a jazz fusion collective of some of the most talented full-time musicians in the Piedmont, performing primarily gospel and groove-based melodic original compositions, virtuosic improvisations, and rearrangements of fan favorites. Unheard Project GSO’s music brings people of different ages, ethnicities, social backgrounds, and tastes together in a celebration of soulful sounds guaranteed to get your head nodding, foot tapping, and face beaming.
ABOUT DARON LOFLIN, JR.
Daron, a native of Wilson, NC and product of the Miles Davis School of Jazz at UNCG, is recognized as one of the premier trumpet players in the area. With a background in hard bop, gospel, funk, and soul, Daron’s music is vibrant, inclusive, and includes a heavy dose of native NC blues and Latin jazz. With originals from his album Lof-Tinge and a sampling of covers from contemporary hip hop and R&B, Daron wows audiences with his improvisational prowess, ear for eccentric rhythms, and flair for upper register flamboyance.
The Crown at The Carolina Theatre
310 South Greene Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States