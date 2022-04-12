Triad Ukulele Jam

In-person ukulele jam.

Triad Ukulele Ukulele Jam is a free get-together for ukulele players of all levels. All ukulele players and enthusiasts are welcome -- beginners to experienced players. We practice music from the songbooks located here: https://www.triadukulele.com/songbooks.html

It's a great time, and we all get to learn together! The Jam leader will distribute the music for the Jam so you can practice if you like. Our regular meetings are on alternate Tuesdays -- it works out to about twice a month. Register for our mailing list: https://www.triadukulele.com/register.html

Meetings are free and we'd love to have you join us! Our group meets at the Greensboro Cultural Center, Room #203. Great parking at the Church Street Parking Deck or on the street nearby.