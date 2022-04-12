    Add a free listing
    0
    Triad Ukulele Jam

    For ukulele players of all levels

    • April 12, 2022 7:00 pm
    • Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 203
    • Free
    Description

    In-person ukulele jam.

    Triad Ukulele Ukulele Jam is a free get-together for ukulele players of all levels. All ukulele players and enthusiasts are welcome -- beginners to experienced players. We practice music from the songbooks located here: https://www.triadukulele.com/songbooks.html

    It's a great time, and we all get to learn together! The Jam leader will distribute the music for the Jam so you can practice if you like. Our regular meetings are on alternate Tuesdays -- it works out to about twice a month. Register for our mailing list: https://www.triadukulele.com/register.html

    Meetings are free and we'd love to have you join us! Our group meets at the Greensboro Cultural Center, Room #203. Great parking at the Church Street Parking Deck or on the street nearby.

    Details
    • In-person
    • All ages
    Venue

    Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 203

    Location : 200 North Davie Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

