    Triad Pride Performing Arts Presents "Back to Broadway"

    • June 18, 2022 7:00 pm
    • Virginia Somerville Sutton Theatre at Well-Spring Retirement Community
    Join Triad Pride Men’s and Women’s Choruses for “Back to Broadway” An Evening of Timeless Songs from Classic Broadway Shows on Saturday, June 18 at 7 PM, Virginia Somerville Sutton Theatre, Well-Spring Retirement Community 4100 Well Spring Dr. Greensboro.

    All guests are required to wear a mask. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. Tickets are available at triadprideperformingarts.org or at the door.

    • In-person
    • All ages
    • 3365896267
    Virginia Somerville Sutton Theatre at Well-Spring Retirement Community

    Location : 4100 Well Spring Drive, Greensboro, North Carolina 27410, United States

    4100 Well Spring Drive, Greensboro, North Carolina 27410, United States

