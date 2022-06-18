Triad Pride Performing Arts Presents "Back to Broadway"

Join Triad Pride Men’s and Women’s Choruses for “Back to Broadway” An Evening of Timeless Songs from Classic Broadway Shows on Saturday, June 18 at 7 PM, Virginia Somerville Sutton Theatre, Well-Spring Retirement Community 4100 Well Spring Dr. Greensboro.

All guests are required to wear a mask. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. Tickets are available at triadprideperformingarts.org or at the door.