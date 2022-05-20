Triad Pride Acting Company Presents "Falsettos"

Hilarious, heartbreaking, and utterly unique, Falsettos is a contemporary musical about family, relationships, bar mitzvahs, baseball, and AIDS. When Marvin leaves his wife Trina and son Jason to be with his lover Whizzer, tempers flare, problems escalate and everyone learns to grow.

Performances of Falsettos will run May 20, 21, 27, and 28 at 8:00 PM and May 22 and 29 at 2:00 PM at Congregational UCC at 400 West Radiance Drive in Greensboro. Tickets are $15 and are available at triadprideperformingarts.org.