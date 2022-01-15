When was the last time you witnessed strings, horns and piano at a Hip-Hop concert? Add to that, a party-rocking DJ, a soul-stirring female vocalist and a fire-breathing MC and that is still but a fraction of what you'll catch when you catch Thee Phantom & The Illharmonic in action!

Combining the raw energy and passion of Hip-Hop, with the beautiful sounds of orchestra accompaniment, The Illharmonic is just the 3rd Hip-Hop group to headline their own performance at the famed Carnegie Hall.

The crew will be bringing their usual brand of B-Boy Meets Beethoven to the stage as they make their debut in North Carolina!