    The SpongeBob Musical

    • July 28, 2022 7:30 pm - July 31, 2022 7:30 pm
    • $22.00
    The Stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The power of optimism really can save the world!

    The SpongeBob Musical is based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg and features original songs by various renowned artists.

    Directed by Jessie Grant With Music Direction by Charlie Kluttz

    • In-person
    • All ages
    • 336-679-2941
    Location : 226 East Main Street, Yadkinville, North Carolina 27055, United States

    226 East Main Street, Yadkinville, North Carolina 27055, United States

