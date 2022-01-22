    Add a free listing
    The Pinkerton Raid

    With Colin Allured and Migrant Birds

    • January 22, 2022 7:30 pm
    • The Crown at The Carolina Theatre
    ABOUT THE PINKERTON RAID
    Songwriter Jesse James DeConto hails from New England, with Dad’s guitar and Mom’s radio tuned to Soulsville, Liverpool and Laurel Canyon, now mining foothills-folk in Durham, NC, for songs AmericanaUK calls “anthemic.” Critics hear influences from Sufjan to Wilco. “Radiant,” said American Songwriter. The Pinkerton Raid has played with Illiterate Light, Ballroom Thieves and Noah Gundersen. New albums in 2017-2018 brought them from Charleston to Chicago, with slots at Shakori Hills and Daytrotter and acclaim from Paste, Popdose, and more. Glide said their newest singles “purr with the garage-rock swagger of The White Stripes and the irritated kick of Cage the Elephant.”

    ABOUT COLIN ALLURED
    Colin Allured is a multi-instrumentalist who offers a truly unique performance experience. Colin graduated from the UNC School of the Arts in classical guitar, has studied West African string music with Mamadou Sidibe, Indian classical music with Gaurang Doshi, Madhumita Saha, and Roop Verma, and has his roots in his father’s 60s records. The devotion and refinement of his musicianship is all in service of great songs, danceable beats, and a soulful vibe.

    ABOUT MIGRANT BIRDS
    Migrant Birds is an indie folk outfit from Winston-Salem, NC. Featuring Spencer McNair Ayscue (guitars, vocals) Tara Lancaster Logue (vocals, keys) and Scott Peters (cello, bass), the band draws on pop, rock, and Americana influences to produce the sort of plaintive and sincere songwriting that unifies folk music through the ages.

    The Crown at The Carolina Theatre

    Location : 310 South Greene Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

