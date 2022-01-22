ABOUT THE PINKERTON RAID

Songwriter Jesse James DeConto hails from New England, with Dad’s guitar and Mom’s radio tuned to Soulsville, Liverpool and Laurel Canyon, now mining foothills-folk in Durham, NC, for songs AmericanaUK calls “anthemic.” Critics hear influences from Sufjan to Wilco. “Radiant,” said American Songwriter. The Pinkerton Raid has played with Illiterate Light, Ballroom Thieves and Noah Gundersen. New albums in 2017-2018 brought them from Charleston to Chicago, with slots at Shakori Hills and Daytrotter and acclaim from Paste, Popdose, and more. Glide said their newest singles “purr with the garage-rock swagger of The White Stripes and the irritated kick of Cage the Elephant.”

ABOUT COLIN ALLURED

Colin Allured is a multi-instrumentalist who offers a truly unique performance experience. Colin graduated from the UNC School of the Arts in classical guitar, has studied West African string music with Mamadou Sidibe, Indian classical music with Gaurang Doshi, Madhumita Saha, and Roop Verma, and has his roots in his father’s 60s records. The devotion and refinement of his musicianship is all in service of great songs, danceable beats, and a soulful vibe.

ABOUT MIGRANT BIRDS

Migrant Birds is an indie folk outfit from Winston-Salem, NC. Featuring Spencer McNair Ayscue (guitars, vocals) Tara Lancaster Logue (vocals, keys) and Scott Peters (cello, bass), the band draws on pop, rock, and Americana influences to produce the sort of plaintive and sincere songwriting that unifies folk music through the ages.