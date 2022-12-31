    Add a free listing
    The Kruger Brothers with the Greensboro Symphony

    • December 31, 2022 8:00 pm
    • Steven Tanger Center
    Greensboro Symphony Orchestra
    Chelsea Tipton, conductor
    Jens Krüger
    Joel Landsberg
    Uwe Krüger

    Spend New Year’s Eve with the Krüger Brothers and the Greensboro Symphony!  Personifying the spirit of exploration and innovation that forms the core of the Appalachian American tradition – the Krüger Brothers’ unique blend of bluegrass, pops, and classical with some of the fastest banjo playing in the world will have your toes tapping!!

    • In-person
    • All ages
    • BOX OFFICE: 336-335-5456 x 224
    Steven Tanger Center

    • 300 North Elm Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

