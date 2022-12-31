The Kruger Brothers with the Greensboro Symphony

Greensboro Symphony Orchestra

Chelsea Tipton, conductor

Jens Krüger

Joel Landsberg

Uwe Krüger

Spend New Year’s Eve with the Krüger Brothers and the Greensboro Symphony! Personifying the spirit of exploration and innovation that forms the core of the Appalachian American tradition – the Krüger Brothers’ unique blend of bluegrass, pops, and classical with some of the fastest banjo playing in the world will have your toes tapping!!