“The Internet is a Distract--Oh Look, There’s a Kitten” is about the foibles and frustration of being on the internet. Characters include various streaming services such as Google and Hulu, along with pop-up ads, blogs, and games, which appear as high school student Micah Burke is trying to finish her paper on The Great Gatsby. The show is a high-octane, fast-paced comedy, performed by 19 local teens led by director Rosina Whitfield, in her final show before she retires from the City of Greensboro.