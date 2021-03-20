    Add a free listing
    The Internet is a Distract--Oh Look, There’s a Kitten!

    An online play about the foibles and frustration of the internet.

    • March 20, 2021 7:00 pm
    • Online
    “The Internet is a Distract--Oh Look, There’s a Kitten” is about the foibles and frustration of being on the internet. Characters include various streaming services such as Google and Hulu, along with pop-up ads, blogs, and games, which appear as high school student Micah Burke is trying to finish her paper on The Great Gatsby. The show is a high-octane, fast-paced comedy, performed by 19 local teens led by director Rosina Whitfield, in her final show before she retires from the City of Greensboro.

    • All ages
    • $10.00
    • 336-373-2974
    Location : Greensboro, North Carolina, United States

