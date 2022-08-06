Don't miss Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Doobie Brothers member, John Cowan, with national fiddle champion Andrea Zonn who has performed with James Taylor, Vince Gill, and Trace Adkins in their new musical collaborative - The HercuLeons.

This special concert is to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Fellowship Hall, Inc., a Greensboro NC alcohol and drug treatment center that has been saving lives from addiction since 1971.

Don't miss this powerhouse duo for one night only!

Tickets are $25, general admission.

Ticket Commission: A $5.34 processing fee and NC Sales Tax per ticket