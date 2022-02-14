Americana folk-rock act based in the foothills of North Carolina, The Ghosts of Liberty is husband and wife duo Emma Millard (Lead Vocals, Keyboard) and Tyler Millard (Vocals, Guitar). They bring together their combined influences of roots, blues, rock and soul, delivering original music that can only be born from two people living and working under the same roof.

Tyler discovered his passion for music while losing his vision to retinitis pigmentosa, a degenerative eye disease, and Emma comes from a background of multi-genre vocal performance, beginning with classical training at an early age. Ty's steady and cool nature balances Em's gutsy emotion. Together they are a musical force.

The Ghosts of Liberty have been playing and writing together for the better part of a decade, and through many of life's challenges have maintained a deep and abiding appreciation for how music and love can truly overcome any obstacle.

Tickets are $13 in advance, or $15 at the door, taxes included.

Ticket Commission: A $3 processing fee will be added to each ticket.