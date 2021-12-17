The Difficulties with the Winnfield Quartet

ABOUT THE DIFFICULTIES

The Difficulties is an anti-meta, neo-beat, electronic garage gospel quartet that brings laptop wizardry together with a whacked-out sopranosax gal, a saxophonist/chamber-music-rockstar, a percussionist wondering how he ended up in this situation, and an ironist wordsmith. Catch the theme song, “The Difficulties” on the title track of their eponymous, never-to-be-released debut album, “The Difficulties.”

Mark Engebretson, saxophone, electronics, composer; Sue Fancher, soprano sax, vocals; Eric Willie, percussion; Brian Lampkin, words and vocals

ABOUT THE WINNFIELD QUARTET

The Winnfield Quartet fosters the creation and performance of new music featuring their unique instrumentation. The ensemble has performed at the West Fork New Music Festival, Salem College, Winthrop University, and The University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

Amy Zigler, piano; Erik Schmidt, percussion; Will Beach, tuba; Steve Landis, double bass