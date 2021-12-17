    Add a free listing
    0
    Add a free listing

    The Difficulties with the Winnfield Quartet

    Electronic garage gospel quartet

    • December 17, 2021 7:30 pm
    • The Crown at The Carolina Theatre
    • Website
    Type of event
    Description

    ABOUT THE DIFFICULTIES
    The Difficulties is an anti-meta, neo-beat, electronic garage gospel quartet that brings laptop wizardry together with a whacked-out sopranosax gal, a saxophonist/chamber-music-rockstar, a percussionist wondering how he ended up in this situation, and an ironist wordsmith. Catch the theme song, “The Difficulties” on the title track of their eponymous, never-to-be-released debut album, “The Difficulties.”

    Mark Engebretson, saxophone, electronics, composer; Sue Fancher, soprano sax, vocals; Eric Willie, percussion; Brian Lampkin, words and vocals

    ABOUT THE WINNFIELD QUARTET
    The Winnfield Quartet fosters the creation and performance of new music featuring their unique instrumentation. The ensemble has performed at the West Fork New Music Festival, Salem College, Winthrop University, and The University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

    Amy Zigler, piano; Erik Schmidt, percussion; Will Beach, tuba; Steve Landis, double bass

    Upcoming Dates
    Video
    Details
    • In-person
    • All ages
    Cost
    • $13
    Tickets/Registration
    Phone Number
    • 336-333-2605
    Venue

    The Crown at The Carolina Theatre

    Location : 310 South Greene Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

    310 South Greene Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

    Get Directions
    Social Networks
    Contact Form

      mood_bad
    • No comments yet.
      • Add a review

      Leave a Reply ·

        You May Also Be Interested In