    The Choral Arts Collective - Amoré 2022

    The Choral Arts Collective Annual Gala & Fundraiser

    • April 29, 2022 6:00 pm
    • The Colonnade at Revolution Mill
    Description

    Amore is The Choral Arts Collective's primary fundraiser and benefits all the Collective's ensembles and programs, including Bel Canto Company, Greensboro Youth Chorus, and the new Gate City Voices.

    This year's event includes a gourmet meal by Pepper Moon Catering, a cabaret performance by members of Bel Canto, and a silent auction and raffle full of great prizes.

    Historically, this event has been a perennial sell-out! Help us renew that streak and support our vision of community that celebrates excellence, diversity, and lifelong participation in choral music.

    Tickets includes wine, plated dinner, dessert and cabaret performance. RSVP Deadline: April 18, 2022, 5pm

    • (336) 333-2220
    The Colonnade at Revolution Mill

    Location : 1000 Revolution Mill Drive, Greensboro, North Carolina 27405, United States

    1000 Revolution Mill Drive, Greensboro, North Carolina 27405, United States

