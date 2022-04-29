The Choral Arts Collective - Amoré 2022

Amore is The Choral Arts Collective's primary fundraiser and benefits all the Collective's ensembles and programs, including Bel Canto Company, Greensboro Youth Chorus, and the new Gate City Voices.

This year's event includes a gourmet meal by Pepper Moon Catering, a cabaret performance by members of Bel Canto, and a silent auction and raffle full of great prizes.

Historically, this event has been a perennial sell-out! Help us renew that streak and support our vision of community that celebrates excellence, diversity, and lifelong participation in choral music.

Tickets includes wine, plated dinner, dessert and cabaret performance. RSVP Deadline: April 18, 2022, 5pm

