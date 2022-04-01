Tannahill Weavers in Concert

The Tannahill Weavers are one of Scotland ‘s premier traditional bands. Their diverse repertoire spans the centuries with fire-driven instrumentals, topical songs, and original ballads and lullabies. They have that unique combination of traditional melodies, driving rhythmic accompaniment, and rich vocals that make their performances unforgettable. Over the years the Tannies have been international trailblazers for Scottish music, and their tight harmonies and powerful, inventive arrangements have won them fans from beyond the folk and Celtic music scenes. In 2018 they released their 18th recording, Òrach (“Golden” in Gaelic) to celebrate their 50th anniversary, and in 2019 they were nominated for Folk Band of the Year and Album of the Year in Scotland. In 2021 they have been joined by exciting piper and fiddle [layer Iain MacGillivray, who is also Scotland’s youngest Clan leader. Iain, a fluent Gaelic speaker, has worked on such exciting productions as Outlander and Men in Kilts, and has performed for a huge list of stars and dignitaries in recent years.

As they head back out on the road they are firmly established as one of the premier groups on the concert stage – from reflective ballads to foot-stomping reels and jigs, the variety and range of the material they perform is matched only by their enthusiasm and lively Celtic spirits.

“Formed from a Paisley pub session in 1968, seminal trailblazers the Tannahill Weavers now also rank as national treasures.”-Glasgow Celtic Connections 2018

“…as close to perfect as it gets in an imperfect world.” Sing Out!

