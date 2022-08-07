Studio 176: Maia Kamil and Apollo Knight

Tickets are $10 in advance; $15 at the door.

Ticket Commission: A $3.20 processing fee and NC Sales Tax per ticket

Box Office opens at 7:30pm for this event only.

This is a Standing Room Only show.

*** *** *** *** ***

HOSTED BY DEMEANOR

Greensboro’s Justin “Demeanor” Harrington merges elements of hip-hop with unorthodox folk influences, bridging the gap between contemporary and traditional music with an unexpected cultural twist. Professionally trained as an actor, Demeanor weaves storytelling and character to engage and inspire all around him.

ABOUT MAIA KAMIL

Winston-Salem’s Maia Kamil is a singer-songwriter with soul and folk influences. Her voice moves like the Sea of Galilee—where she spent time refining a musical style that combines neo-soul, classical guitar stylings, choir-style harmonies—and easily connects cultures and genres in innovative ways. Using her improvisational vocal skills like a jazz instrumentalist, fusing folk, hip-hop, ‘70s rock, and R&B, Maia is creating a new sound with a global soul.

ABOUT APOLLO KNIGHT

Apollo Knight is a singer, songwriter, and producer who doesn't like to be confined to a single genre. Inspired by trailblazing artists like Childish Gambino, Sevdaliza, SOPHIE & Beyonce, his music evokes feelings of power, nostalgia, and reflection. If you're looking for an artist whose use of soundscapes and wild percussion can transport you to new places, you should definitely be listening to Apollo.