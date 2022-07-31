Studio 176: Debbie the Artist & Emanuel Wynter

Tickets are $10 in advance; $15 at the door.

Ticket Commission: A $3.20 processing fee and NC Sales Tax per ticket

Box Office opens at 7:30pm for this event only.

HOSTED BY DEMEANOR

Greensboro’s Justin “Demeanor” Harrington merges elements of hip-hop with unorthodox folk influences, bridging the gap between contemporary and traditional music with an unexpected cultural twist. Professionally trained as an actor, Demeanor weaves storytelling and character to engage and inspire all around him.

ABOUT DEBBIE THE ARTIST

Debbie The Artist is an unapologetic non-binary black-queer-feminist who believes in the power of art and music as a vehicle for social change. Debbie writes music rooted primarily in the lived experiences of love, loss, magic, and triumph. When they say, “Art is who and what I am,” what they mean is art is their tool, their medicine, their voice and vision.

ABOUT EMANUEL WYNTER

Emanuel Wynter is a New York City-born violinist/singer/songwriter whose musical journey started at age six when he signed up for violin classes. Emanuel's dedication to music, as well as his time as a professional violinist, has exposed him to musical styles ranging from jazz and the blues to rock and neo-soul. His influences are all ingredients at the table, combining flavors to create a musical partnership of contemporary sounds with a traditional instrument, the violin. His sweet and soulful displays are a something you don't want to miss.