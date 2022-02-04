Stephen Price, Organ Recital

Music for a Great Space presents the talented Stephen Price. Currently teaching organ, church music, and music theory at Ball State University, Dr. Price has an impressive competition history including winning awards at the Franz Schmidt Organ Competition (Austria), André Marchal Organ Competition (France), and the Canadian International Organ Competition (Montreal). Dr. Price received a Fulbright Scholarship to Toulouse, France, where he studied “Historical and Modern” performance practices of French Organ Music. Dr. Price then attended the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University, receiving the Master of Music and Doctor of Music degrees under the tutelage of another MGS performer, Dr. Janette Fishell.

Price will perform works of Bach, Mozart, Vierne, Dupré, Laurin, and Coleridge-Taylor. His CD Paris Impact Organ Suits is available on Amazon.

**Note for in-person viewers** With the uncertainty of the pandemic, precautions will be taken to keep our audiences and artists safe. Masks will be required, as per the governor’s mandate, social distanced seating will be in effect, and proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test within 72 hours of the event will be required as well.

Any individual ticket purchaser deciding to remain home due to potential contact or illness will be given the choice of a refund or credit to another event.

**Note for virtual concert viewers** You must create a log-in and be logged into the site to be able to register for the event and view the stream.