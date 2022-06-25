    Add a free listing
    Stephen G. Lyons Celebration With Phatt City

    A taste of wine, food, & music

    • June 25, 2022 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
    • Yadkin Cultural Arts Center
    Description

    WINE & BEER TASTINGS DELECTABLE APPETIZERS & DINNER LIVE MUSIC & DESSERT

    Join us on the Arts Center Plaza for this annual scholarship fundraising event!

    Phatt City plays the best of Beach, R&B, Soul, Motown, and Dance music. Featuring a rhythm and horn section, and three lead singers, they are sure to get you up on your feet. 

    • In-person
    • All ages
    • 336-679-2941
    Venue

    Yadkin Cultural Arts Center

    Location : 226 East Main Street, Yadkinville, North Carolina 27055, United States

