Stephen G. Lyons Celebration With Phatt City

Venue
WINE & BEER TASTINGS DELECTABLE APPETIZERS & DINNER LIVE MUSIC & DESSERT
Join us on the Arts Center Plaza for this annual scholarship fundraising event!
Phatt City plays the best of Beach, R&B, Soul, Motown, and Dance music. Featuring a rhythm and horn section, and three lead singers, they are sure to get you up on your feet.
Yadkin Cultural Arts Center
226 East Main Street, Yadkinville, North Carolina 27055, United States
