Sidepony with Debbie The Artist

ABOUT SIDEPONY

Sidepony is the brainchild of MacKenzie Craig and Stephanie Coolbaugh, two Greensboro-based best friends and musicians dedicated to creating art that embodies the phrase “grow through what you go through.” The duo joined forces for the first time co-hosting a radio show on WUAG 103.1 FM, which highlighted their mutual respect and admiration for female, queer, and other marginalized artists. Although both Coolbaugh and Craig were budding artists themselves, it was this weekly inspiration and their ambition to reach new heights of musical development that created the perfect storm for Sidepony to come to fruition. Their debut album, appropriately titled Chrysalis, explores the many lessons that the duo have learned through early adulthood, particularly the tightrope act that is caring for themselves while also developing flourishing interpersonal relationships with others.

The love that pours from Sidepony’s Venus-ruled partners is apparent throughout each track on Chrysalis, set to be released in June of 2022. While the stories they tell aren’t always free of pain, they consistently have heart. It is their primary intention to speak to the listener as a friend, grateful for their attention and hopeful that they can relate to the emotion in their stories. Open about their struggles with mental health, the ladies of Sidepony try and normalize discussing their feelings as they have benefited greatly, both as people and songwriters, from their own individual therapy and shadow work.

Citing their primary musical inspirations as boygenius, Girlpool, Daisy the Great, and Brandi Carlile, it is no surprise that Sidepony’s sound ventures into many different genres amongst the spectrum of indie; with influence from riot grrrl punk, bubblegum pop, blue ridge folk, and indie rock singer-songwriters. However, listeners can always rely on the duo’s trademark harmonies, glittering guitar lines, and cheeky lyrics that emulate both the fun and the consequence of wearing your heart on your sleeve. Their tunes search for all that glows in the dark, emulating a feeling of pride in accepting every part of yourself and others, even the ones that are challenging. Joined by guitarist Daniel Carr and drummer Jacob Fleenor, Sidepony’s sound has never been more fully-realized.

ABOUT DEBBIE THE ARTIST

Debbie The Artist(they/themme) is a non-binary black-queer-feminist who embodies the power of creative expression as a vehicle for social change. Unapologetic in the pursuit of social justice and racial equity, Debbie pictures a revolutionary society where folks can exercise their fundamental human rights free from fear. This abolitionist politic shows up in all that they do. When they say, “Art is who and what I am”, what they mean is art is their tool, their medicine, their voice and vision. The songbird hails from Durham, North Carolina where they shake, make, bake, and create. Debbie writes music rooted primarily in the lived experiences of love, loss, magic, and triumph.

Identity is at the center of Debbie’s music because of the revelatory process they endured in figuring out who it is that they are and how to bring their most authentic self to light. Like many black and queer impoverished youth, Debbie’s childhood was an arduous one. Growing up with drug addicted parents, it took time for them to separate themselves from their trauma. Debbie was a first-generation college student who dropped out, became a community organizer, and then returned to school to graduate with honors from the illustrious NC A&T. Greensboro, became the fertile soil needed to advance their artistry and manifest a new reality. Here, they discovered a place for their music to exist — a place they could make their own.

Tenacity and fearlessness is baked directly into Debbie The Artist’s musical and artistic endeavors. Their music transcends the boundaries of westernized notation and genre. Their musical style and execution is informed by what they’ve learned classically and their personification of jazzy improvisations, rock and roll riffs, and bluesy “Soul Cries.” Influenced by radical and rebellious waymakers like Rosetta Tharpe, Nina Simone, and Lauryn Hill, at the age of 28, Debbie taught themselves to play the guitar after being the vocal front person for several other bands. As an emerging artist, Debbie has learned by every stretch of the imagination that when you step out on your own two feet, you have the power to make your dreams come true!