EMF Orchestra Series - Finale

EMF’s acclaimed Eastern Festival Orchestra led by Maestro Gerard Schwarz with guest pianist, Marika Bournaki finish the 2022 season culminating with a concert featuring living composer Ellen Taaffe Zwlilich, Tchaikovsky, and Strauss.

Eastern Festival Orchestra

Gerard Schwarz, conductor

Alan G. Benaroya Music Director’s Chair

Marika Bournaki, piano

ELLEN TAAFFE ZWILICH (b.1939) • Avanti: Fanfare for Jerry

TCHAIKOVSKY • Piano Concerto No. 1

Marika Bournaki, piano

~~~~~~INTERMISSION~~~~~~

R. STRAUS/ed. G. Schwarz • Suite from Der Rosenkavalier, op.59 TrV 227