    Add a free listing
    0
    Add a free listing

    Remember Me

    In association with the Alzheimer's Association

    • March 5, 2022 7:00 pm
    • Van Dyke Performance Space, Greensboro Cultural Center
    • Website
    Description

    A collection of Alzheimer's disease stories through dance.

    iAlign Dance Company is a non-profit composed of community dancers dedicated to serving the people and organizations within this community. iAlign embodies the human experience by using real stories from the community while promoting an inclusive learning environment through dance and artistic expression combined with education and community outreach.

    Upcoming Dates
    Video
    Details
    • In-person & Online
    Tickets/Registration
    Venue

    Van Dyke Performance Space, Greensboro Cultural Center

    Location : 200 North Davie Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

    200 North Davie Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

    Get Directions
  • No comments yet.
    • Add a review

    Leave a Reply ·

      You May Also Be Interested In