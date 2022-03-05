Remember Me

Venue
Van Dyke Performance Space, Greensboro Cultural Center
A collection of Alzheimer's disease stories through dance.
iAlign Dance Company is a non-profit composed of community dancers dedicated to serving the people and organizations within this community. iAlign embodies the human experience by using real stories from the community while promoting an inclusive learning environment through dance and artistic expression combined with education and community outreach.
200 North Davie Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States
