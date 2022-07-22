    Add a free listing
    Ranford Almond & Sugarfoot In the Crown

    With guest Sugarfoot

    • July 22, 2022 8:00 pm
    • The Crown at The Carolina Theatre
    Ranford Almond is a young singer/songwriter and troubadour who is making his mark across the Southeast. Raspy fresh vocals meet the Appalachian strings of Ranford's guitar, reminiscent of John Prine and Townes Van Zandt with his own unique stamp.

    2020 saw the release of Ranford’s debut EP “Back Burner,” which is available on all streaming platforms and highlights his songwriting and arranging abilities.

    Sugarfoot is a soul sounding unit out of the high country. Pristine, powerful vocals meet electric rhythm to create a sound that cuts straight through to the heart while the body moves.

    This is a Standing Room Only show.
    Tickets are $10 in advance; $12 at the door.
    Ticket Commission: A $3.20 processing fee and NC Sales Tax per ticket
    Box Office opens at 7:30pm for this event only.

    • In-person
    • All ages
    • 336-333-2605
    The Crown at The Carolina Theatre

    • 310 South Greene Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

