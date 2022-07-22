Ranford Almond & Sugarfoot In the Crown

Ranford Almond is a young singer/songwriter and troubadour who is making his mark across the Southeast. Raspy fresh vocals meet the Appalachian strings of Ranford's guitar, reminiscent of John Prine and Townes Van Zandt with his own unique stamp.

2020 saw the release of Ranford’s debut EP “Back Burner,” which is available on all streaming platforms and highlights his songwriting and arranging abilities.

Sugarfoot is a soul sounding unit out of the high country. Pristine, powerful vocals meet electric rhythm to create a sound that cuts straight through to the heart while the body moves.

