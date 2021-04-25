    Add a free listing
    Opus Concert - Los Acoustic Guys and Rissi

    Third Spring Opus concert!

    • April 25, 2021 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
    • Online
    Join us on the Creative Greensboro Facebook page or the City or Greensboro YouTube channel for our third spring Opus Concert, featuring Los Acoustic Guys (rock en Espanol) and Rissi (Southern Soul). A Facebook account is not required to watch the concert. The concert is free but donations are appreciated at the Creative Greensboro website.

    • $0.00
    Location : 200 North Davie Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

