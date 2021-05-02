Opus Concert - Greensboro Concert Band

- May 2, 2021 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
- Online
- Website
Please join us on the Creative Greensboro Facebook page or the City of Greensboro YouTube channel for our final spring Opus concert, featuring small ensembles of the Greensboro Concert Band. A Facebook account is not required to watch the concert. The concert is free but donations are accepted at the Creative Greensboro website.
200 North Davie Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States
Leave a Reply ·
You must be logged in to post a comment.