The North Carolina Folk Festival takes place each September and features more than 300 artists on multiple stages with continuous performances.

The Festival attracts huge crowds of people to downtown Greensboro for a three-day celebration of cultural heritage through music, dance, handmade crafts, food, and family fun! As one of the fastest growing FREE festivals in the Southeast, the North Carolina Folk Festival features an exciting new lineup of global artists, American roots performers, and North Carolina flavors every year!

Some of this year's performers

Sam Bush, Bluegrass / Newgrass

Karan Casey, Irish Music & Song

QWANQWA, Music of Ethiopia & East Africa

Michael Winograd & The Honorable Mentshn, Jewish Klezmer



Kaleta & Super Yamba Band, Afrobeat from West Africa

Big Bang Boom, Family Pop / Rock



Jeff Little Trio, Blue Ridge Piano



Symphony Unbound featuring Dori Freeman and the Winston-Salem Symphony String Quintet, Appalachia Music & Song w/ String Quintet

Futurebirds, Indie Rock

Black Opry Revue featuring Joy Clark, Autumn Nicholas, Tae Lewis, Chris Pierce, and Aaron Vance, Country

BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet, Cajun

The Rumble, Mardi Gras Indian Funk from New Orleans

Soultriii, Soul, R&B

The Secret Agency, Family Soul & Hip-Hop

Kiko Villamizar, Colombian Cumbia y Gaita

Larry Bellorín, Venezuelan Harp

Caleb Serrano, Gospel

Scores of vendors and exhibitors too!