    North Carolina Folk Festival

    Multicultural music, dance, crafts and folk art.

    • September 9, 2022 - September 11, 2022 12:00 pm
    • Downton
    • Free
    Description

    The North Carolina Folk Festival takes place each September and features more than 300 artists on multiple stages with continuous performances.

    The Festival attracts huge crowds of people to downtown Greensboro for a three-day celebration of cultural heritage through music, dance, handmade crafts, food, and family fun! As one of the fastest growing FREE festivals in the Southeast, the North Carolina Folk Festival features an exciting new lineup of global artists, American roots performers, and North Carolina flavors every year!

    Some of this year's performers

    Sam Bush, Bluegrass / Newgrass

    Karan Casey, Irish Music & Song

    QWANQWA, Music of Ethiopia & East Africa

    Michael Winograd & The Honorable Mentshn, Jewish Klezmer

    Kaleta & Super Yamba Band, Afrobeat from West Africa

    Big Bang Boom, Family Pop / Rock

    Jeff Little Trio, Blue Ridge Piano

    Symphony Unbound featuring Dori Freeman and the Winston-Salem Symphony String Quintet, Appalachia Music & Song w/ String Quintet

    Futurebirds, Indie Rock

    Black Opry Revue featuring Joy Clark, Autumn Nicholas, Tae Lewis, Chris Pierce, and Aaron Vance, Country

    BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet, Cajun

    The Rumble, Mardi Gras Indian Funk from New Orleans

    Soultriii, Soul, R&B

    The Secret Agency, Family Soul & Hip-Hop

    Kiko Villamizar, Colombian Cumbia y Gaita

    Larry Bellorín, Venezuelan Harp

    Caleb Serrano, Gospel

    Scores of vendors and exhibitors too!

    Details
    • Free
    • In-person
    • All ages
    • (336) 265-6943
    Venue

    Downton

    Location

    • 200 North Davie Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

