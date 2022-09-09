Venue
Downton
The North Carolina Folk Festival takes place each September and features more than 300 artists on multiple stages with continuous performances.
The Festival attracts huge crowds of people to downtown Greensboro for a three-day celebration of cultural heritage through music, dance, handmade crafts, food, and family fun! As one of the fastest growing FREE festivals in the Southeast, the North Carolina Folk Festival features an exciting new lineup of global artists, American roots performers, and North Carolina flavors every year!
Some of this year's performers
Sam Bush, Bluegrass / Newgrass
Karan Casey, Irish Music & Song
QWANQWA, Music of Ethiopia & East Africa
Michael Winograd & The Honorable Mentshn, Jewish Klezmer
Kaleta & Super Yamba Band, Afrobeat from West Africa
Big Bang Boom, Family Pop / Rock
Jeff Little Trio, Blue Ridge Piano
Symphony Unbound featuring Dori Freeman and the Winston-Salem Symphony String Quintet, Appalachia Music & Song w/ String Quintet
Futurebirds, Indie Rock
Black Opry Revue featuring Joy Clark, Autumn Nicholas, Tae Lewis, Chris Pierce, and Aaron Vance, Country
BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet, Cajun
The Rumble, Mardi Gras Indian Funk from New Orleans
Soultriii, Soul, R&B
The Secret Agency, Family Soul & Hip-Hop
Kiko Villamizar, Colombian Cumbia y Gaita
Larry Bellorín, Venezuelan Harp
Caleb Serrano, Gospel
Scores of vendors and exhibitors too!
200 North Davie Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States