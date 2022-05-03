Based in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, Night Teacher is a collaboration between poet and composer Lilly Bechtel, and multi-instrumentalist and producer Matt Wyatt. Robb Donker writes of the duo’s most recent single “Even When It's Bent” released in 2021 : "Wyatt's percussive tones sort of feel like they are improvised, as if the duo found things around the house to play, which is what (for me) persists in making their texture so organic and interesting… Bechtel's vocal aesthetic works perfectly as a storyteller; there is at once a sage presence in her powerful lilt, but it is also one that feels broken- as hopelessness and hope play a fierce game of tug of war." Since the 2020 release of their debut record Night Teacher, the duo has won the Music With a Conscience Series, been featured on Women of Substance Radio, and noted by the music magazine Relix as an “artist to pay attention to.”

In December 2021, Night Teacher began translating their unique sound into live performance, playing and touring regionally as a full band featuring Lilly Bechtel on lead vocals and guitar, Matt Wyatt on percussion and synth (West of Wyatt, Beleza), Dhara Goradia of on upright bass (Quiet Fire, Wild Common), Cathy Monnes on cello (The Sally Rose Band), Jordan Perry on lead guitar (New Boss), and Jeff Saine of The Desert Hollow Boys on pedal steel.

