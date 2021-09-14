New Exhibition! The O'Keeffe Circle: Artist as Gallerist and Collector

The experimental paintings and drawings of Georgia O’Keeffe found their greatest early advocate in Alfred Stieglitz, the gallerist and photographer whom she married in 1924. Through Stieglitz, O’Keeffe was introduced to critics, collectors, and a collegial

community of avant-garde painters with whom she showed her newest works. In time, several artists came to trust her to hang their shows at the galleries with the same careful, unerring eye that she brought to her own annual installation. In effect, O’Keeffe functioned as co-curator with the oracular Stieglitz, often moderating his enthusiasms with a dispassionate exactness.

Quoting extensively from her letters, this small, two-room exhibition will explore O’Keeffe as a gallerist in New York and as a collector in her New York apartments and residences in New Mexico. She was highly judicious in selecting the art that shared her home, claiming that “My home is simple, but I aim to make it simpler!”

The recent promised gift, O’Keeffe’s "Cedar Tree with Lavender Hills," 1937, will be joined by works by Isamu Noguchi, Alexander Calder, John Marin, Marsden Hartley, Charles Demuth, Arthur Dove, and others.

Reynolda House is grateful for the support of The Robert and Constance Emken Fund of the Winston-Salem Foundation

IMAGE: Arthur Dove, "Dancing" (1934), oil on canvas, gift of Barbara B. Millhouse, Reynolda House Museum of American Art